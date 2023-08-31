We had a cool start to the beginning of the month but not as cool as the low temperature from this morning. We officially tied the record low temperature for today of 45 degrees. Just about a week ago, the Quad Cities area was under an Excessive Heat Warning due to high heat index values and hot temperatures. We also tied the record high last week of 100 degrees. The last time that the temperature was 100 degrees in the Quad Cities was July 25th, 2012. Several cities in the viewing area also had temperature highs in the 100s.

After being in a drought for a few months now, the total rainfall for the year has been 2.35 inches. However, the average rainfall is 3.97 inches. As we are off to a really dry start to the month of September, drought monitors don’t show much improvement as some areas are under a moderate to severe drought conditions.