Warmer temperatures across the area today. Overnight lows will be in the 70s as we expect hot temperatures tomorrow. The National Weather Service has now issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday night. Temperatures are supposed to reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 100° for the viewing area. The heat warning will more than likely be expanded through Thursday night as temperatures will still be in the upper 90s.

Now the dry weather is going to continue through next week. Models are not showing much rain for the viewing area. A lot of sunshine with intervals of clouds are to be expected.