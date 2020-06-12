Beautiful weather this weekend

Overall, this week has been really nice, but if its been a bit warm for you, this weekend will feel much better!

Tonight

Tomorrow Morning

This evening there will be an inactive cold front passing by from the North East, bringing in Great Lakes enhanced air.

This will drop temperatures from the mid 80s into the mid 70s. Along with the falling temperatures, the dew points will also be drying out falling into the low 50s.

By next week, more summer like conditions move in from the gulf, rising temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with rain chances starting Thursday.