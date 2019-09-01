Breaking News
Both summer and fall-like weather this week

With the calendar reading September 1st, August is in the books (along with the summer), and meteorological fall is officially upon us.

BUT…it won’t feel that way for a couple days.

Temperatures will likely reach the 80s, even near 90°, Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will then sweep through Tuesday, providing a slight chance of rain, and ushering back in the 70s for the rest of the week.

We’ve had quite a few of those pleasant, cool days lately. Enough, in fact, to put us slightly below average on temperatures for the month of August.

August rainfall was also a bit lower than normal.

Data from the Quad-City International Airport

Overall this summer finished up a bit warmer and drier than average.

Temperatures in the QC averaged 75° over June, July, and August, slightly higher than the normal 73.5°.

Rainfall was well under the average. Precipitation totaled 9.61″, almost 30% below normal.

Going forward, average temperatures and precipitation should decrease through the fall.

Average high & low temperatures in the Quad Cities

