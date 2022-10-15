Good Saturday evening! Today turned out to be a beautiful day as highs climbed into the upper 50’s with sunny skies. As we start to roll into the evening hours, lows will fall into the mid 30’s. Things will be chilly as you head out the door, but temps in the afternoon will warm up into the mid 50’s.

Unfortunately, things will get breezy into the afternoon as we are tracking wind speeds to reach anywhere from 15-20 mph and gusts could reach 30 mph.

Make sure you bundle up as we kick off the new work week, as an upper-level low-pressure system will be placed in the great lakes and mixing that with northerly flow mixed with clear nights, temps will be cold Sunday night through Tuesday night.

Winter will be in the air during these days but some good news is that we will change the upper-level flow and that will allow for above average temps to work their way back into the QC. So buckle up as we board this roller coaster of a week.