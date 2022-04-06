Skies are drying out behind Tuesday night’s rain, leaving winds as the main weather story for Wednesday.

Steady breezes around 15-20 mph, with gusts above 30 mph, are likely this afternoon into tonight.

Fortunately, those gusts won’t produce nasty wind chills. Temperatures will climb into the 50s later today. The only rain chance will be some spotty light rain showers during the afternoon hours.

More widespread rain will come again Thursday into Friday. This will be in the form of showers, mist, and drizzle spreading in from the northwest.

Temperatures will chill down enough Thursday night to allow snowflakes into Friday morning. Only a dusting would be possible, at worst, but Friday will definitely be cold.

Wind chill readings will start the day in the 20s and only warm into the 30s.

Warmer, sunnier air is coming through the weekend!