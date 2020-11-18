Breezy winds bring more warmth

Following Tuesday’s calm, cool weather, blustery conditions are arriving for the next couple days.

Southerly winds will increase to about 15-20 mph through Wednesday, Wednesday night, & into Thursday. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common during the daytime.

The upshot will be the increased heat.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will jump into the mid-50s.

By Thursday? Most of the QCA should see highs in the upper 60s. Some of us might flirt with the 70s.

Average highs in mid-November are the upper 40s.

Those 40s will be back for this weekend, along with rain showers.