Brief relief from the humidity this weekend

Its been a rather humid this past week, we will have to endure another day of humid conditions before this weekend.

The main factor that drives up the heat index is a mixture of the air temperature and how much moisture is in the atmosphere. Which is usually measured by the dew point.

This past week the dew points have been in the 70s, which usually feels really humid.

Fortunately as we finish out this work week the dew points are expected to fall for a bit and the temperatures will be cooling down as well!

Lower humidity this weekend will help keep temperatures feeling cooler. Expected highs this weekend are in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies!