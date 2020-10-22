Brief warmth, then strong storms possible today

Many parts of the QCA saw over 1″ of rain from Wednesday night’s storms.

Even more storms, some possibly severe, are headed our way later today.

A warm front will lift north through the area today.

Weather will vary a lot from one side of the front to the other. Clouds, plus 40s & 50s, will be commonplace north of the boundary this morning. As the front moves through, skies will clear, winds will gust out of the south, & temperatures will surge above 70°.

By this afternoon, a low pressure center arrives around Cedar Rapids. Strong storms will fire there around 4-6 PM, then push east through the evening.

All modes of severe weather are possible northwest of a line from Iowa City to Dubuque.

The storms will be running out of energy as they push into the QCA after 6 PM, so our biggest threat will be possible damaging winds.

Showers will linger into tomorrow morning, along with chillier daytime temperatures in the 40s.