Still not much warmth, but winds have finally relaxed to start Tuesday.

The calmer conditions come from high pressure moving through the QCA today. That high will also keep skies dry and mostly sunny as well.

Unfortunately, this respite only lasts for one day.

Clouds will return this evening and thicken up into Wednesday morning. Showers will break out after sunrise Wednesday, isolated at first, then become more widespread into the afternoon & evening.

This next round of rain also comes with yet more wind. Gusts will top 30-40 mph at times on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday, temperatures keep climbing the rest of this week. By Saturday, highs will approach 80°.