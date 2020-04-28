1  of  5
Chance for severe storms today

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast today, and some of them could pack a punch.

After this morning’s dry air & mild temperatures, a center of low pressure will drive east toward the QCA later this afternoon.

This system brings the possibility for severe storms to the entire area late this afternoon and early evening, roughly between 4 PM and 8 PM. A few showers and mainly non-severe storms are likely earlier in the afternoon.

Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

By tonight, things quiet down, with just a couple stray showers around.

Tomorrow will be much cooler. Wet, gray, blustery weather is in store for our Wednesday.

