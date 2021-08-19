Chances for storms overnight Friday

As we finish out the work week we are looking at the potential for overnight showers and thunderstorms late Friday night. There is a small risk of these storms being severe as they arrive in the QC. The main line is expected to arrive after midnight and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

If the line of storms holds through the overnight hours, the main threats we could see are strong winds and large hail. These threats are low for all of the QCA, but something we’ll keep an eye on, as well as making sure you are informed and have a way to be notified of weather updates before heading to bed Friday night.

After these storms pass and clear out by Saturday afternoon high pressure will set in allowing for a brief cool down by Sunday.

The showers and thunderstorms will bring our next decent chance for some much needed rain. Since June, we’ve only seen about 6.88 inches of rainfall, normally the average summer rainfall total is around 13.21 inches. August has been the driest of the three month period. The Quad Cities has picked up 7 hundredths of an inch so far this month placing us 2.21 inches below normal just for August.

The rainfall from Friday night won’t bring much relief as we are expected to see around a quarter of an inch with some localized areas of heavier rainfall.