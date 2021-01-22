Chilly air, then snow this weekend

As promised, the mild air from the past couple afternoons is gone.

Sunshine will continue through today, but temperatures will only climb into the teens. Wind chills this afternoon will only be around 5-10°.

Calm, frigid air will settle into the QCA by Saturday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be around 0-5°. Subzero wind chills are likely.

Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, followed by light snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Accumulations around 1-3″ across the northern QCA are likely.

Flurries & drizzle will linger through Sunday.

Another system will move into the Midwest by Monday.

It’s still too early to talk specifics about timing, precipitation type, or totals. Those details will come this weekend.