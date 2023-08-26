by: Diana Reyes Rodriguez Posted: Aug 26, 2023 / 09:08 PM CDT Updated: Aug 26, 2023 / 09:08 PM CDT SHARE After a long week of hot temperatures and humidity, we finally caught some relief in the area. There were a lot of clouds in the area that allowed for temperatures to be cooler. As of 9 p.m. it’s nice to see that temperatures are cooling down. Lows are expected to be in the upper 50s for the Quad Cities tonight. It will definitely feel like a much cooler night after being used to highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.