Chilly start to week, plus snow chances

Following the balmy start to this month, winter weather has finally arrived in the QCA.

Blustery winds & colder temperatures will dominate the weather on Monday. Gusts will exceed 40 mph at times, driving wind chills into the 10-20° range.

The breeze finally calms down tonight.

Tuesday brings more clouds, as well as a few snowflakes. Accumulations will be minimal.

By Wednesday, a warm-up will be fully underway. Temperatures will climb towards the 40s Wednesday, then near 50° Thursday into Friday.

Above normal warmth looks to be the trend into next week.