Chilly start to week, plus snow chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Following the balmy start to this month, winter weather has finally arrived in the QCA.

Blustery winds & colder temperatures will dominate the weather on Monday. Gusts will exceed 40 mph at times, driving wind chills into the 10-20° range.

The breeze finally calms down tonight.

Tuesday brings more clouds, as well as a few snowflakes. Accumulations will be minimal.

By Wednesday, a warm-up will be fully underway. Temperatures will climb towards the 40s Wednesday, then near 50° Thursday into Friday.

Above normal warmth looks to be the trend into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

Trending Stories