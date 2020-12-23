Christmas Cold: Big temperature drop coming today

This forecast is current as of Wednesday morning, December 23rd.

After a very mild start to Wednesday, sharply colder temperatures are headed for the QCA just in time for Christmas.

The Bottom Line

Today’s temperatures will reach the 50s around midday, then plummet into the 20s this evening

Winds will gust around 40-50 mph today into tonight

A few rain showers are possible this morning/afternoon. Spotty snow showers are possible this evening

Wind chills will be at or below 0° Christmas Eve into Christmas Morning

A strong cold front coming from the Plains states today will drive in arctic air & more gusty winds. Breezy conditions likely all the way into Christmas Day.

Hoping for a white Christmas?

The forecast doesn’t look promising for that. This weather system does pack some heavy snow & even blizzard conditions…but that will be in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, & northwest Iowa.

We’re more likely to just see a few brief snow showers this evening & tonight.

The upcoming weekend looks warmer, with highs back in the upper 30s.

There’s a chance of rain & snow later on Sunday.