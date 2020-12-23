Christmas Cold: Big temperature drop coming today

This forecast is current as of Wednesday morning, December 23rd.
After a very mild start to Wednesday, sharply colder temperatures are headed for the QCA just in time for Christmas.
The Bottom Line
- Today’s temperatures will reach the 50s around midday, then plummet into the 20s this evening
- Winds will gust around 40-50 mph today into tonight
- A few rain showers are possible this morning/afternoon. Spotty snow showers are possible this evening
- Wind chills will be at or below 0° Christmas Eve into Christmas Morning
A strong cold front coming from the Plains states today will drive in arctic air & more gusty winds. Breezy conditions likely all the way into Christmas Day.
Hoping for a white Christmas?
The forecast doesn’t look promising for that. This weather system does pack some heavy snow & even blizzard conditions…but that will be in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, & northwest Iowa.
We’re more likely to just see a few brief snow showers this evening & tonight.
The upcoming weekend looks warmer, with highs back in the upper 30s.
There’s a chance of rain & snow later on Sunday.