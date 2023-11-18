We had another nice fall day across the area. Tons of bright blue skies throughout the day and the clear skies will continue into the night. We will kick off our Sunday a lot like the weather we had today. As we get into the afternoon we will begin to see clouds roll into the area and stick around through the overnight hours into Monday.

There is a low pressure system that is forecasted to come into the area and bring us a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. The Quad Cities as of today is expected to get less than a tenth of an inch of rain but areas East and South could receive over half of an inch of rain. It will be a wet start to the work week but Thanksgiving is looking pretty dry and cold!