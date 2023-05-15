Mother’s Day is behind us and now we focus on the second full week in May. Look to see mostly cloudy skies with temps climbing into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Areas south of I-80 and sw of the QCA could see an iso. Shower but most of us will be dry. Tuesday will start off cloudy but we will end sunny. Our next chance for rain will arrive

Thursday night into Friday a strong cold front will glide through the QCA. There is uncertainty on how much rain we will see and how strong the storms will be but it will be something to monitor in the coming days.