Much drier weather is greeting us here on Wednesday, but it won’t last more than about a day.

Here’s how the rest of the work week shakes out weather-wise in the QC:

Today: Dry & cold. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but temperatures only in the 20s. Wind chills in the 10s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds in the morning. Snow starting during the afternoon & lasting through the evening. Accumulations will be 1-3″ in most spots. High temps around 25-30°.

Friday: Clearing skies. Still colder than normal with highs around 30°.

Temperatures will start climbing this weekend, possibly warming above normal by early next week.