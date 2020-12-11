Cold rain today leads to mix & snow

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, December 11th.

Rain & snow are still likely to affect much of the QCA today into tomorrow.

What to Know

Precipitation will remain in the form of rain for most of the area today

Rain changes to snow northwest of the QC late today, with snow in the QC by tomorrow morning

Most roads should remain wet, thanks to temperatures above freezing

Winds will gust near 30 mph tonight into tomorrow, reducing visibility during periods of snow

With temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s most of today into tonight, the changeover from rain to snow will take time, and then much of that snow will melt on the ground.

These forecast totals will be after the last snowflakes leave the area Saturday evening. That’s the same time winds should start to relax.

Sunday will be dry, with clearing skies and highs in the 30s.