It has been a pretty cold weekend for the entire viewing area. Temperatures today barely made it into the 40s. The temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s tonight. The National Weather Service (NWS) did issue a freeze warning for the entire viewing area. The warning will be in effect from 10pm tonight through 10am tomorrow morning. These subfreezing/low 20s temperatures can cause any damage to any outdoor plumbing that is unprotected and uncovered crops/vegetation.

We do not seem to be getting much relief from these cold temperatures tomorrow and Tuesday night. It is highly that the NWS could issue more freeze warnings. While it feels as if it were the end of November, we will be ending the month of October with below average temperatures!