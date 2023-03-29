Grab the coat as you head out the door this morning as temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s this morning. We will be under a mostly cloudy sky early on then expect to see sunshine come out this afternoon.

Heading into Thursday, we will see a nice rebound in temperatures as we will jump from the 40’s Wednesday into the lower 60’s! To add to the good news, we will also see some sunshine!

Severe Storms Friday: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire QCA under a level 3 risk (Enhanced Risk) for severe weather. This means that when storms fire Friday afternoon and evening, there could be numerous storms that are severe.

Threats: All threats of severe weather will be possible Friday. The main threats at this time will be damaging winds and a few tornados. We could see winds upwards of 70 mph. There will be a few rounds for showers and storms on Friday with the main event expected to be after 2 pm and last until about 9 pm.

We will continue to track this system throughout the week and keep you updated online and on air.