Confirmed tornado in Jackson & Dubuque Counties Sunday night

Sunday night a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Quad Cities Viewing area. Numerous reports of wind damage and a report of hail up to 1.3 inches in diameter in Carroll County.

These storms warranted 4 tornado warnings to be issued across the QCA, the first being in Jackson, Dubuque, and Jones Counties. Followed by a smaller warning in Jackson County for the same storm. The other two were issued in Washington and Keokuk Counties and lastly in Des Moines, Lee, Hancock, and Henderson counties.

The only confirmed tornado was the EF-1 that touched down in Jackson and Dubuque Counties.

This was on the ground for about 6 minutes starting at 8:06 PM. This tornado spanned 3.1 miles at 30 miles wide with winds estimated from 90 to 100 MPH.

The NWS Quad Cities stated in their survey, “A brief tornado caused damage to trees and farm outbuildings about 1.5 miles Southwest of Bernard, IA to about 2 miles East of Bernard.“