After the warmest day of the year on Saturday a cold front moved through the QCA Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The unfortunate nature of these fronts is they do typically bring in cooler and drier air. That will be the case for us this week especially as high pressure follows up and the upper level pattern all week does remain Northwesterly.

The upside though is due to the upper level ridging by mid week we will see temperatures come up a bit but will ultimately remain below normal this week.