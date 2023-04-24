Good Monday morning! Grab the coat as you head out the door as temps are in the mid to upper 30’s. We will start the day off on a sunny note but look for clouds to move in this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50’s this afternoon.

Tonight a narrow band of showers will slide through the QCA mainly south of I-80. A few rain showers could be heavy and expected rainfall totals could reach 0.5″. A few showers could be possible as you head out the door Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

The rest of the week will be dry with mostly sunny skies! The pick of the Week will be on Thursday as temps will climb into the mid to upper 60’s!