Cool temperatures headed into the start of August

As July comes to a close we end up finishing below average in both the temperature and precipitation categories.

This dry trend has put parts of Muscatine, Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Dubuque, Delaware, Jones, and Cedar counties on the Iowa side into a D0 drought category, his being abnormally dry. In Illinois, Rock Island, Carroll, and Whiteside counties still enduring a lack of rain fall this month.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of August temperatures look to be rather mild with highs in the low 80s! Today and tomorrow there is a slight chance for some light afternoon rain but nothing to ruin any afternoon plans.

The next best chance of rain will likely be Sunday evening into Monday morning, but after that there is not a whole lot of rain on the horizon.

On the temperature front, the upcoming work week will feel more fall like than end of summer, as highs will fall to the upper to mid 70s.

The Climate Prediction Center put out an outlook for the next 6-10 days, as of the 30th, showing a good chance of well below normal temperatures.