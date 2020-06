After the passing of Tropical Depression Cristobal and a secondary low pressure system. The upper level flow will be bringing much cooler and drier air in to our area!

Last week before Cristobal made its way to Iowa, we had very muggy air moving northward from the gulf.

Dew points to finish out this week will fall into the 50s, making things feel a bit more spring like than summer! By Friday an inactive cold front will make its way south, helping to cool the air headed into this weekend.