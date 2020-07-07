Cooler weather is on the way!

As we head into the rest of the upcoming week we will continue to add more days at or above 90 degrees.

Yesterday’s high hit 94ºF, being the hottest day so far in 2020. This is also the 5th day in a row with highs in the 90s.

Today through Friday we will likely add a few more days in the 90s.

But a shift in the upper air patterns will bring showers and thunderstorms by Thursday evening through Friday morning. But after that passes we will be left with Northwesterly flow that will help dry and cool us down.





Left: Hot temperatures with highs in the 90s Tuesday – Thursday

Middle: Short wave brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday – Friday

Right: Cooler and drier air moves in by the weekend

Highs this weekend look to be in the mid 80s and dew points falling into the 60s and 50s.