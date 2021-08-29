Cooler week ahead to start the month of September

After a hot few weeks, conditions headed into the new month are looking to be much more comfortable and cooler! 12 Days of upper 80s and low 90s was quite the stretch, fall lovers are certainly going to appreciate the coming weeks!

This hot stretch has been due to an upper level ridge. This has allowed for warm temperatures to build and humidity the past few days to flow into the Midwest. On top of what is usually present for mid and late August as it is. For the QCA our upcoming change will be here in part due to the front that passed through the area today, but temps will fall even further due to the impacts that Hurricane Ida will have.

Due to the nature of hurricanes being deep wells of low pressure and with Ida being as strong as it was, it will help to deepen an upper level trough and pull the jet stream further south. By Tuesday we will see high temperatures fall to the low 80s, and with the north westerly flow, humidity will not be nearly as bad. As Ida moves off to the East by later this week high pressure will once again build to our south, but the flow will keep things moving allowing us to limit our “heat up” to Friday and Saturday.

Models indicate the upper level flow to level out some and allowing us to remain a bit cooler for the next week or two. A nice segway into the start of meteorological fall here on Wednesday!