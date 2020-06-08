Cristobal to bring flash flood threat to QCA

After making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, Tropical Depression Cristobal is headed north for the QCA.

With all of that tropical moisture, widespread heavy rains are likely on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of eastern Iowa. This is where 1-3″ of rain is likely. Lower amounts are forecast for most of Illinois.

Places like small creeks & streams, drainage ditches, urban areas, and low-lying spots are the most vulnerable to flash flooding.

Cristobal will also pack some wind, as well. Sustained breezes will be around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Another system will drive into the area Wednesday just behind Cristobal, bringing more showers and breezy winds.

Past Wednesday, the weather looks drier and cooler than average for the remainder of the week.