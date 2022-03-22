The latest round of spring rainfall already travelled through the QCA this morning, and more is on the way this week.

A big low pressure center will move northeast across the nation’s midsection the next couple days. This will drive moisture up into our area, creating multiple rounds of rain.

Today: Clouds, drizzle, and some off-and-on showers will persist into this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to 55-60°. A few more showers, and perhaps a few storms will form this evening into tonight.

Wednesday: The damp, gray, showery weather will continue. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, only climbing into the low 50s.

Thursday: A few morning snowflakes will mix in with the last raindrops of this system. Showers will linger into the daytime hours. Highs only warming into the low 40s.

Rain totals from this long-duration system will top 0.5″ to as much as 1″ in many spots.