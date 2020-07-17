Dangerous heat going into the weekend

A heat advisory is in effect tomorrow afternoon from 1-8 PM.

Heat indices are expected to rise to 100ºF – 105ºF.

Be sure to limit exposure to the heat tomorrow afternoon, stay hydrated and make sure to watch after loved ones!

Here are some common symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke with the heat tomorrow.

Some relief will be on the way with Sunday’s storms as a passing cold front will help cool temps back to the mid 80s. But this weekend we will have to deal with back to back days with lots of humidity and highs in the mid 90s.