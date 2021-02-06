Dangerously cold wind chills for our area

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has expanded the Wind Chill Warning for more parts of Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois.

This will remain in effect until 12 PM tomorrow.

Wind chills tonight are expected to get as low as 35 degrees below zero.

Frostbite can occur to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Be sure to limit time outdoors, as well as protect pets or live stock that reside outside.

If outdoor activities are needed here is what you can do to prevent symptoms related to the wind chill.

Courtesy of the NWS at weather.gov/safety