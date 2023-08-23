The brutal heat continues throughout the area. Temperatures as of 4:30 p.m. this evening are in the mid to upper 90s. The northwestern part of the viewing area is sitting in the triple digits! We do not expect to get much relief today as temperatures are forecasted even higher tomorrow.

Not only are the temperatures near and over 100 degrees. The heat index was above 110 degrees for the entire area. Check out the dangerously high heat index for Sterling! Another scorching hot day tomorrow, but expect some relief this weekend.