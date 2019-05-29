Destination Illinois: Celebration Belle river cruises

Thirty-four years ago, a Quad Cities family business, named Celebration River Cruises, was born. Over the last three decades, the business has become a premiere destination in Illinois.

Looking along the banks of the Mississippi River in Moline, you might be able to catch it, but if you’re able to hop on board the Celebration Belle River Cruise, you’d be in for a special treat.

“We’ve been in business for 34 years and going strong,” said Susan Yarolem, Sales and Marketing Director for Celebration River Cruises. “It’s a fabulous attraction in the Quad Cities. We’re one of the number one attractions in the area.”

While you’re rolling on the river, Yarolem says there’s lots to offer.

“We offer several different cruises, so whether you’re coming to town for a weekend, or during the day, we have hour and half-hour narrated lunch cruises,” she said. “We offer hour and half-hour sightseeing cruises. We do captain’s dinner’ cruises, which are two-and-a-half hours. We’re known for our dinner cruises. We do have the best prime rib on the Mississippi.”

The 750 passenger riverboat sets sail daily. The boat’s captain, Patrick Kroeger, says the Belle gives its riders a special opportunity.

“It provides an opportunity, for those who don’t have a boat, to get out on the river and just enjoy themselves,” he said. “And, it definitely doesn’t cost as much as getting a boat.”

“This is a nice area, there’s lot of things down here to see,” said Donna Reynolds, who was visiting the area from Virginia. “So, you have lots of different ways you can go, and local stuff. So yeah, it’s good.”

“It’s kind of ridiculous how many of us live in the Midwest, but yet we’ve never been on the river,” Capt. Kroeger said. “I think it should be on everybody’s bucket list, to at least be out, if not on, the Mississippi, at least to see it.”