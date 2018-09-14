Destination Illinois: Quad City Botanical Center helps teach importance of plants

You can find a special place that’s dedicated two decades to teaching people about plants and the role they play in our every day lives, right in Rock Island.

“We’re a botanical garden that’s been open for 20 years. We have many different gardens that are featured. We have something just about for every member of the family, here,” says Botanical Center Marketing Manager Ryan Wille.

He’s just one of many people that keep the Quad City Botanical Center up and running. What you see now is much different than what it was 20 years ago. Now, Wille says there’s lots to see and do.

“We have a one of a kind children’s garden, that’s five years old,” says Wille. “We have an amazing railroad garden that’s run by a group of volunteers called the heartland central railroad club. It’s one of the best in the Midwest…. Our sun garden, really, is what people notice first when they walk in the door. It’s a tropical environment in here.”

Wille says the Botanical Center offers something of interest to every age group, from every location.

This Illinois destination is open all year. The botanical center holds several events for kids and adults. For more information on what they have to offer, visit their website.

