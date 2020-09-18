Drought continues to improve in the QCA

As of September 15th, the drought monitor has updated again.

A record setting dry month of August with rain totals at 4.37 inches below normal, the drought in our area greatly expanded. Only 4 of the 31 days of August actually recorded rain.

September has been a total turn around for rain totals in the QCA. In the Quad City metro alone, 6 inches of rain has been recorded this month.

Last week we saw the monitor improve greatly, now as of Tuesday (Sept. 15th) it has improved even more.

About two thirds of the QCA is out of drought conditions entirely. Things could still change but as of now we are certainly improving.

