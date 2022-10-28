The rain deficit continues to grow around the Quad Cities…so the drought is expanding.

The entire Local 4 and Fox 18 area is included in this week’s report. Most of us are at the lowest level of drought – known as Abnormally Dry.

We’re far from alone though, 85% of the country is in some form of drought as of this week’s update.

Here’s a look at rain stats from the last 6 months. Notice, even when we had a surplus, it wasn’t much. Also, during those rainy months, a lot of the rain fell in the span of a few days with most of the month actually dry.

We’ll have another update when the next weekly product comes out on Thursday, November 4th.