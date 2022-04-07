Over the past few weeks, we’ve been talking a lot about the improvements of our drought monitor here in the QCA. Most of the improvements can be traced back to a large amount of rain we’ve picked up over the past three and a half weeks. Our rainy stretch began around March 18th, since then here in the Quad Cities we’ve picked up a little under three and three-quarters of an inch!

Here’s a look at the drought monitor from March 24th, March 31st, and Today’s update.

It’s been great to see the improvement from the ongoing drought conditions, but I will say 3 soggy weeks going onto 4 has been getting a tad old… The good news is the weekend looks dry and sunny but more chances for rain are on the way next week.