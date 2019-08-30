Drought Monitor: Little improvement this week

The latest US Drought Monitor is out this morning, and not much has changed for the QCA.

Much of our area continues to experience “Moderate Drought”, with “Abnormally Dry” conditions persisting across an even larger swath of the region.

This is virtually unchanged from last week’s map, despite rain falling on much of area Sunday and Monday.

August 29th Drought Monitor

Last week’s Drought Monitor

Many spots saw 0.50-1.00″+ of beneficial rain early this week. Approximately 1″ of rain per week is average for August, which means our recent showers & storms did little to make up the summer moisture deficit.

July rainfall was only ~25% of normal in the Quad Cities, and August will likely finish up right at about average.

*The US Drought Monitor is a map of data analyzed every week by scientists at the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

*The Drought Monitor classifies dryness into five categories: