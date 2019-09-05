Drought Monitor: “Moderate Drought” continues

The pleasantly dry weather does have consequences.

Lack of rainfall across the QCA means that the “Moderate Drought” conditions persist for most of us. In fact, the latest Drought Monitor shows some slight expansion of dryness across the region.

Last week’s Drought Monitor

Here in the Quad Cities, only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell in the past week. Most of the region saw only about 25-50% of normal precipitation in the last 7 days.

Our next best chance of measurable rain looks to arrive later this coming weekend.

*The US Drought Monitor is a map of data analyzed every week by scientists at the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

*The Drought Monitor classifies dryness into five categories: