Drought Monitor: Some good and bad news this week

Good news first: The latest US Drought Monitor shows no noticeable worsening of the drought conditions around the QCA.

Bad news: Those drought conditions still haven’t really gone away.

Drought Monitor – August 22nd

This week’s map shows a swath of “Moderate Drought” conditions persisting around the Quad Cities, with an area of “Abnormal Dryness” surrounding it. This is roughly the same as last week.

To our west, significant rainfall fell in central Iowa, greatly improving conditions that direction.

Because the latest map only contains data up through 7 AM Tuesday, much of our rainfall from that morning is not factored in. In all likelihood, that means next week’s map should show some improvement for the QCA.

Drought Monitor – August 15th