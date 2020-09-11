Drought showing signs of improvement

After a record setting dry month of August with rain totals at 4.37 inches below normal, the drought in our area greatly expanded. Only 4 of the 31 days of August actually recorded rain.

September has been a total turn around, as of now sitting at 2.56 inches of rain this week alone! (As of 11:59 PM Thursday)

So far this month we have collected 4.60 inches of rain which has helped improve the ongoing drought conditions we are experiencing here in the QCA. The update back on Sept. 1st showed most of our viewing area under a moderate level of drought.

Drought Conditions updated on Sept. 1st

Now, after a little over four and a half inches of rain this month, the moderate region has decreased.

Drought Conditions updated on Sept. 10th

The drought could improve some more as we can expect more rain through out the day today, as well as two chances tomorrow. Most of the models are showing signs of us picking up a few more inches of rain over the next few days!

But an end to the rainy week is here, more dry and sunny weather is back in our forecast by Sunday. For us that is awesome news and we return to fall like conditions, but for the drought, it may not continue to decrease by next week.