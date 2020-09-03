Droughts in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois expands

Last month alone we picked up 0.15 inches of rain here in the Quad Cities. That puts the monthly total 4.37 inches below the average.

Rain totals so far this year is at 22.98 inches, which is also under by 4.42 inches.

September is already starting dry and below average as well, granted today is the 3rd day this month but as of today we are 0.21 inches behind normal.

The lack of rain recently has not only expanded our drought conditions here in the QCA, but also increased its category to D1 (Moderate Drought), as of Sept. 1st.

Fortunately, we do have more rain in the forecast, but we’ll have to wait until late Saturday night and into Sunday.

Time will tell how much we will actually see in the QCA, it is unlikely the rain will improve our ongoing drought.