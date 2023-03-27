Good morning and happy Monday! We kick off the last Monday in March on a cool note with temps in the 30s to start our day. As we progress into the afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday as we will see plenty of sunshine and it will be cool. We won’t see a warm-up occur until Thursday and Friday.

This is Iowa Severe Weather Preparedness week and it comes just in time because we have the chance for Strong to Severe storms Friday. Details still need to be ironed out but we will keep you up-to-date online and on air.