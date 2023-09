It will be a perfect day outside as highs will climb into the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies across the QCA. Heading into this evening, clouds will start to increase ahead of our next weather system.

Out the door Tuesday morning, have the umbrella handy as showers will be around. Highs will be slightly warmer in the lower 80’s but rain should clear out by the afternoon hours.

The rest of the week will feature sunny skies with highs in the 80’s. Rain showers return on Friday.