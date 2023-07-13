Good morning and happy Thursday! We kick off the morning on a much quieter note. Expect to see clouds around during the morning hours but I think we will see some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 80’s and we will be dry!

We are tracking the chance for scattered showers and storms on Friday. Everyone has an equal chance to see rain everyone may not see rain. Severe weather isn’t expected but a few downpours will be possible.

We dry out over the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s.