Good morning and happy Monday. After multiple rounds of showers and storms over the weekend, we will dry out today with highs in the upper 80’s.

If you are heading out to the red, white, and boom show tonight temps will fall into the lower 80’s to upper 70’s by showtime! It will be a perfect night for fireworks.

The 4th of July will also be dry with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. It will be another great day for family gatherings, fireworks and outside time!

Once we get through the 4th, our attention will be on our next weather maker which is expected to arrive Wednesday morning. A few strong storms will be possible with hail/winds the primary concern.