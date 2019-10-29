Early week snow not the last in the forecast before Halloween

RPM weather model projection of future snowfall

The official total of snow for the Quad Cities rang in at 1.1″ and that reading comes from the Quad City International Airport. This marks the first time that we have had an inch of snow in October since 1997. The official reading at the Davenport Municipal Airport was 2″.

The snow started to melt almost as soon as it fell and the forecast contains sunshine and temperatures returning to the 40s Tuesday which will lend itself to help with the melt. The bad news is that more snow returns to the forecast by Wednesday Morning.

Snow chances will return starting early Wednesday morning especially for hometowns south and east of the Quad Cities. This system is setting up along a front to the east which puts us firmly in the cold sector of this system confirming the majority of the precipitation should come in the form of snow.

Model outlook of snow totals through Thursday

At this point, the models are still varied on snow totals through Thursday but all agree that snow is likely. The forecast challenge in October with forecasting snow is warm ground conditions and the extremely variable temps that come with a Midwestern autumn.

The best thing to prepare for at this point would be 2-3 inches of snow in the Quad Cities with the heaviest snowfall south and east of the Quad Cities. The snow totals will pile up there because of heavier bands of snow the closer you get to that front. The snowfall will be heaviest Wednesday evening and then we will see that linger through at least Thursday morning.

Not only is the snow bringing the look of winter but it is also bringing the feel. There is a feedback loop with snow because it lowers our atmospheric temperature which then increases snow probabilities. High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the end of October and mornings will fall back down to the 20s overnight.

Bundle up and have a safe and happy Halloween!