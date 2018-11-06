Election Day forecast for the Quad Cities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - After a rainy Monday night we're looking at dry weather for Election Day. We'll see some clouds in the morning and then we clear out around lunchtime.

Something else we'll notice? Winds will gust to around 35 mph on a blustery Tuesday afternoon.

The daytime high hits 50°, which is about 5 degrees below normal.