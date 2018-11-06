Election Day forecast for the Quad Cities
Drying out for Election Day
QUAD CITIES - After a rainy Monday night we're looking at dry weather for Election Day. We'll see some clouds in the morning and then we clear out around lunchtime.
Something else we'll notice? Winds will gust to around 35 mph on a blustery Tuesday afternoon.
The daytime high hits 50°, which is about 5 degrees below normal.
More Stories
-
It's November already! And here on the first night of the month…
-
Can you believe October is ending and it's almost November? …
-
As anticipated, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire…